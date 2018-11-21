Medical device-makers seek MRP ceiling relief

The Medical Technology Association of India (MTAI) has written to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), asking for a one-time relief on the 10% ceiling on maximum retail price (MRP) hikes on medical devices, including cardiac stents and orthopaedic knee implants.

India’s regulatory framework mandates a price ceiling for scheduled devices like stents and orthopaedic knee implants and allows up to 10% increase in MRP of regulated non-scheduled devices like catheters, heart valves.

The MTAI, which represents medical-device companies, has asked for an increase of up to 18% on MRP of medical devices due to depreciation of the rupee and inflation, which has led to an increase in import cost. According to MTAI, close to 70% of the medical devices and 80% of the critical-care devices used in hospitals are imported.

“The rupee hasn’t seen such a precipitative decline against the dollar or euro since 2018, and we can’t ignore inflationary trends. We ask for a one-time consideration to sustain supply of medical devices in the present situation. A 14-18% one-time hike is a fair range,” says Pavan Choudary, chairman and director general, MTAI.

NPPA chairperson, RK Vats confirmed receiving the request but said no decision had been taken. “It’s a policy matter, and we totally follow the DPCO, 2013, order. These requests need to be examined from all angles and can’t happen overnight. We are looking into the matter,” said Dr Vats.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 08:09 IST