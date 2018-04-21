Medical experts confirmed sexual assault of Kathua girl, says Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch

After excerpts of the first report by the Forensic Science Laboratory (dated 30 January) in the Kathua rape and murder case started circulating, claiming that “no spermatozoa were detected”, the Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a statement citing medical experts that a sexual assault had indeed happened.

The Kathua case, where an eight-year old was allegedly raped and murdered, has roiled the country, forced the government to approve an executive order punishing rapists of girls under the age of 12 with death, and polarised the state.

The FSL’s report was based on samples received on January 24 and says that the vaginal smear of the victim didn’t have any spermatozoa.

In a statement, the Crime Branch said on Saturday: “It is to place on record that on the strength of opinion furnished by medical experts, it has been confirmed that the victim was found subjected to sexual assault by the accused. The medical expert has also opined that hymen of the victim was not found intact”.

The Crime Branch added that it was on the basis of medical opinion that it had added the charge of gang rape to the case. It also said that medical opinion has established beyond doubt that the victim was held in captivity and administered sedatives and her cause of death was asphyxia leading to a cardio pulmonary arrest.

Separately, according to media reports, the Delhi Forensic Laboratory, which analysed 14 batches of evidence, found enough evidence to establish the presence of the victim as well as some of the accused in a temple where the former is believed to have been held captive.

A total of eight people, including four policemen have been arrested in the case so far. Two of the policemen have been arrested for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence.