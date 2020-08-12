e-paper
Home / India News / Medical professionals from Pakistan occupied territory can’t practice in India: MCI

Medical professionals from Pakistan occupied territory can’t practice in India: MCI

Medical Council of India is a regulatory body for medical education and professionals.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:38 IST
hindustantimes.com |Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A new notification from Medical Council of India (MCI) bars professionals from Pak occupied Indian territories to practice in India.
A new notification from Medical Council of India (MCI) bars professionals from Pak occupied Indian territories to practice in India.(PTI Photo)
         

The medical council of India has declared qualification obtained from medical colleges located in Pakistan Occupied Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL) ineligible for practice of modern medicine in India through a notification issued on Wednesday.

The notification says that any medical institute in POJKL requires permission under the Indian Medical Council act, 1956 since the occupied territories are an integral part of India and therefore subject to Indian laws and regulations.

“Such permission has not been granted to any medical college in POKJL. Therefore any qualification obtained from medical colleges located within these illegally occupied areas of India shall not entitle a person for grant of registration under Indian Medical Council Act 1956 to practice Modern Medicine in India,” the IMA notification dated August 10 states.

The act stipulates that the medical qualifications granted by any university or medical institution in India which are included in the First Schedule shall be recognised medical qualifications for the purposes of the act.

