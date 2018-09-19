Dental sciences student commits suicide in Hyderabad, note blames college

A 33-year old post-graduate student of dental sciences committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Hyderabad on September 17, allegedly due to depression, police said.

According to the police, Mirza Asim Ahmed Baig, pursuing his final year Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) at Panineeya Institute of Dental Sciences at Dilsukhnagar, hanged himself from the ceiling in his room at Kurmaguda under Madannapet police station.

The family members initially told the police that Baig was depressed as he was not performing well in studies and had failed a couple of papers in the last semester. However, a suicide note recovered from him blamed the college authorities for his failure in the examinations.

“Baig said in his suicide note that the department authorities had a personal grouse against him, which was the reason why he had failed in the exams. We are verifying the authenticity of the letter. We have sent it to the forensic science laboratory for analyzing the content. We are investigating whether there is any lapse on the part of the college management that led to the suicide,” Madannapet inspector D Nagesh said.

The college authorities said that Baig had been depressed for quite some time. “He did not write an examination and failed in two other theory papers, though he cleared practicals. There was no harassment on the part of the department or the college management,” Principal P Karunakar said.

