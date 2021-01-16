Medical van driver in Gujarat, ex-MCI chief get Covid vaccine among others
A medical van driver from Rajkot, along with doctors, on Saturday became one of the first beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat on the first day of the inoculation drive.
The drive began at 161 centres in the state where the vaccine jabs were administered to health workers almost simultaneously.
Former president of Medical Council of India (MCI) Dr Ketan Desai, was the second person to receive the vaccine at civil hospital in Ahmedabad.
In Ahmedabad civil hospital, the first doses of vaccine were given to doctors in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.
Medical Superintendents of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar civil hospitals will get the vaccine besides more than 16,000 health workers in the state during the day.
In one of the centres in Rajkot, Ashokbhai, who drives a medical van, became the first recipient of the vaccine.
"I am honoured that my name has been selected for first dose of vaccine at this centre in Rajkot. I didn't have any apprehension about getting this vaccine. Everyone should take it," Ashok bhai told reporters.
Vaccines are being given across six centers in Rajkot.
Dr Ketan Desai said, "Nobody should have fear of side effects of this vaccine as it has passed through many trials and experts have certified it".
Gujarat Immunisation Officer Dr Nayan Jani said the state state Health department has identified 4.31 lakh health workers, such as doctors and nurses, for the first phase of the vaccine drive starting tomorrow.
"After health workers, 6.93 lakh frontline workers, such as police personnel, 1.05 crore citizens above the age of 50 and 2.75 lakh people under 50 with comorbidities will be covered under the vaccination drive," he said.
He said vaccine shots will be administered to 100 health workers per centre every day.
"Beneficiaries will get an SMS through CO-WIN application about address of the centre and other instructions," said Jani.
Around 15,000 vaccinators have already been trained by the Health department and the entire administration is fully prepared to roll out the drive in Gujarat, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In bid to meet vaccine needs of other nations, India’s neighbours to be priority
- As the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, there is considerable pressure on India, especially from neighbours and developing countries, to supply Covid-19 vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Ladakh to Vizag, thousands of military Covid warriors get vaccine jabs
- In the Army alone, a total of 3,129 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the first day, the officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I’ll wait for my turn: Harsh Vardhan’s comeback on why he is not taking vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Famous cardio surgeon receives first vaccine shot in Kerala
- A fellow of three prestigious institutions-- Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow and Royal College of Surgeons of London-- he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2011.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association prez receives 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine
- President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr J A Jayalal, and a sanitary worker, Muthumari, received the second and third doses respectively in Madurai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Day of tremendous relief’, says Harsh Vardhan as India vaccinates 165,714
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disruption and diversification major USP of Indian startups: PM Modi
- While firms across the world struggled for survival, an army of startups came up in India during Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More people will turn up to get vaccinated, says defence minister Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi announces 'start-up India seed fund' to support new entrepreneurs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP selects Shahnawaz Hussain as nominee for Bihar MLC polls
- A former civil aviation minister, Shahnawaz Hussain was recently sent to helm the party’s campaign for the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Union Minister of home for finance Anurag Thakur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-year-old sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine is completely safe, says doctor who got first jab in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow interference in domestic politics': Nepalese foreign minister
- Gyawali said his country has “excellent” ties with India and China and seeks to improve connectivity and economic ties with both.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS worker, 34, is first in India to get Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-WIN: Everything to know about the app behind India’s Covid-19 vaccine program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox