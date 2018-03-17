Medium danger avalanche warning issued in J-K

After fresh snowfall in parts of higher reaches, authorities on Saturday issued a fresh medium danger avalanche warning for north Kashmir and advised people to take precautionary measures.

“On the basis of information received from the SASE, medium danger avalanche warning has been issued for next 24 hours for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali and Gurez in north Kashmir,” an official spokesperson said.

He said low danger warning has also been issued for Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban,Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur in Jammu region, Anantnag, Kulgam, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Bandipora, Kargil, Leh districts in Kashmir division and the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

“People living in these avalanche-prone areas have been advised to take precautionary measures,” the spokesperson said.

The high-altitude areas including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg experienced fresh snowfall two days ago.