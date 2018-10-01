Meerut medical college students’ assault: 3 suspended cops transferred to Gorakhpur, Varanasi

A week after a nursing student of Meerut Medical College was beaten up by cops and her Muslim friend assaulted allegedly by Hindutva activists, three police personnel, accused of using foul language against a nursing student of Meerut Medical College and beating her, have been transferred.

Brijesh Kumar Sharma, PRO to SSP, said head constable Salem Chand and constable Neetu Singh were transferred on Saturday to Gorakhpur and constable Priyanka to Varanasi.

The three police personnel were suspended on September 25.

These three police personnel, along with a home guard, were seen beating and using foul language against the nursing student in a video which was widely shared on the social media. They had escorted the girl in a police vehicle after a group of activists barged into the room of her Muslim classmate in Meerut’s Jagriti Vihar locality on September 23.

The girl had gone there to study with him. However, activists of Hindutva organisations accused the Muslim youth of being involved in love jihad.

Later, the three police personnel were suspended and 18 activists were named in the case along with over two dozen unidentified persons.

None of the Hindutva activists have been arrested a week after the incident.

A departmental inquiry was also set up against the police personnel. People familiar with the matter said a case would be registered against them on the basis of the findings of the inquiry.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 14:02 IST