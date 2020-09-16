e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Meerut: Woman gang-raped in moving car

Meerut: Woman gang-raped in moving car

Devendra Singh, station head officer (SHO) of Medical police station, said,“A case of gang-rape has been lodged against them on the complaint of the woman,” said Singh.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 07:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Senior superintendent of police Ajay Sahni said once of the suspects and the woman frequently talked on the mobile phone. On Monday night, the suspect asked her to come to a place where he was waiting.
Senior superintendent of police Ajay Sahni said once of the suspects and the woman frequently talked on the mobile phone. On Monday night, the suspect asked her to come to a place where he was waiting. (Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

A woman was abducted and gang-raped in a moving car, and thrown out at a secluded place under Meerut’s Medical police station area on Monday night, the police said. Two of four suspects in the incident have been arrested.

Devendra Singh, station head officer (SHO) of Medical police station, said,“A case of gang-rape has been lodged against them on the complaint of the woman,” said Singh.

Senior superintendent of police Ajay Sahni said once of the suspects and the woman frequently talked on the mobile phone. On Monday night, the suspect asked her to come to a place where he was waiting.

Sahni said the vehicle has been recovered and it has the logo of a media channel. An ID of the company has also been recovered from one of the suspects.

The woman, a resident of Bhawanpur, works in a private hospital.

tags
top news
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Stop using banned Chinese apps for legal work: Circular to all officials in Delhi courts
Stop using banned Chinese apps for legal work: Circular to all officials in Delhi courts
China actions sparked LAC standoff; India ready: Govt
China actions sparked LAC standoff; India ready: Govt
No discrimination in riots probe: Delhi Police commissioner to Julio Ribeiro
No discrimination in riots probe: Delhi Police commissioner to Julio Ribeiro
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In