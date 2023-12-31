Meet Iqbal Ansari – Ayodhya case litigant who showered rose petals on PM Modi during roadshow

Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land suit, was among the hundreds of residents of Ayodhya who lined the streets to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a chilly Saturday morning. Former Ayodhya land dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari at his residence, (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Prime Minister Modi visited Ayodhya on Saturday during which he inaugurated a redeveloped railway station and a newly built airport, besides laying the foundation stone of a slew of other projects in Uttar Pradesh. At a public rally, Modi had said the entire world is waiting for the historic Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 and appealed to people to light special diyas in their homes to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' of Ram temple as 'Deepawali'.

"He (Modi) has come to our place. He is our guest and our Prime Minister," said Iqbal after he showered rose petals on Modi's cavalcade as it passed the Paanji Tola area during his roadshow in the temple town.

Who is Iqbal Ansari?