Meet Iqbal Ansari – Ayodhya case litigant who showered rose petals on PM Modi during roadshow
The first invitation card for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram temple was received by Iqbal Ansari, who was a litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case.
Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land suit, was among the hundreds of residents of Ayodhya who lined the streets to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a chilly Saturday morning.
Prime Minister Modi visited Ayodhya on Saturday during which he inaugurated a redeveloped railway station and a newly built airport, besides laying the foundation stone of a slew of other projects in Uttar Pradesh. At a public rally, Modi had said the entire world is waiting for the historic Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 and appealed to people to light special diyas in their homes to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' of Ram temple as 'Deepawali'.
"He (Modi) has come to our place. He is our guest and our Prime Minister," said Iqbal after he showered rose petals on Modi's cavalcade as it passed the Paanji Tola area during his roadshow in the temple town.
Who is Iqbal Ansari?
- The first invitation card for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya was received by Iqbal Ansari, who was one of the litigants in Ayodhya land dispute case.
- His father Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in the land dispute case, died at the age of 95 in 2016, after which Iqbal started pursuing the case in court.
- Ansari considered it fortunate that Modi was visiting Ayodhya for darshan (a holy visit) and suggested that he should perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual, news agency ANI reported.
- "I showered rose petals on Modi ji when his cavalcade from in front of my house. My family members were also present," Ansari told news agency PTI.
- Earlier, litigants Ansari, Haji Mahboob and Mohammad Umar categorically ruled out any out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya dispute. At a meeting of local Muslims in Ayodhya, a resolution was passed stating that Muslims would not shift the mosque to any other site.
- On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.