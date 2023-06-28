Meet Ishita Shukla, Ravi Kishan's daughter, who will join Indian army | 5 points

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla is all set to join the Indian defence forces under the Agnipath scheme, introduced by the union government in 2022. Ishita Shukla(Instagram / @Ravikishan)

Though the actor-turned-politician has not shared it on social media, however, he has been thanking all for their best wishes. Earlier in January, the BJP MP shared his daughter's desire of joining the army. He took to Instagram to reveal that Ishita was working hard for the past three years.

The Union Cabinet on June 14, 2022, approved 'Agnipath' a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the armed forces. Selected youth under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers' and they will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre.

1. Ishita had dreamt of joining the Indian defence forces a few years back, the actor-turned-politician had previously announced. "My daughter Ishita Shukla asked me in the morning that she wants to join the Army via the Agnipath scheme. I said go ahead beta," he said.

2. 21-year-old Ishita is a cadet of 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate and was seen participating in the Republic Day parade this year.

3. Ishita will be serving the Indian army for a tenure of four years including training for six months followed by three-and-half years of deployment.

4. Ishita’s Instagram profile proves her dedication and passion for serving the nation. She often posts her pictures and videos in her uniform from her training schedule.

5. Besides Ishita, the BJP MP has three more children, namely, Riva, Tanishk, and Saksham. Riva, inspired by her father's acting prowess, aspires to follow in his footsteps and establish a career in the film and entertainment industry.