Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto founder, has a net worth of 4,480 crore. He's just 22

The youngest entrant on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 is 22-year-old Kaivalya Vohra, the co-founder of Zepto. Kaivalya Vohra runs the $5.9 billion quick commerce startup with the other co-founder, 23-year-old Aadit Palicha.(X/Kaivalya Vohra)

He runs the $5.9 billion quick commerce startup with the other co-founder, 23-year-old Aadit Palicha, who is the second youngest entrant on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

The average age of the people who have made the list is 65. At just 22, Vohra has amassed a fortune of ₹4,480 crore.

Read more: Where's Gen Z among richest Indians? Hurun list 2025 shows who's got the money

“The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 chronicles India’s shift from a services-centric past to a deep-tech, product-led powerhouse…….The meteoric rise of Zepto’s co-founders, Kaivalya Vohra, 22, and Aadit Palicha, 23, highlights how technology and innovation are compressing wealth-creation timelines. India’s wealth story is now about speed, disruption, and home-grown brains with global impact," Hurun India's report said.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan is a billionaire now; world's richest actor with $1.4 billion net worth, more than Taylor Swift, Cruise

Meet Kaivalya Vohra

Raised in Dubai, Kaivalya Vohra dropped out of Stanford University’s coveted computer science programme at the age of 18 to start his own company. Along with his friend, Aadit Palicha, he started Kiranakart – an online platform that would deliver groceries within 45 minutes.

Kiranakart laid the groundwork for their instant grocery startup Zepto, which took off in 2021 during the COVID pandemic, when online delivery culture flourished.

Zepto’s rapid growth plans have come amid growing battles between quick commerce firms. Swiggy and Zomato, which owns Blinkit, are their main rivals. Tata group-backed BigBasket is also investing heavily to expand its offerings.

Vohra was also included in the Hurun India Rich List 2024 last year, with a net worth of ₹3,600 crore. So, the Zepto CTO's wealth has spiked by ₹800 in one year.