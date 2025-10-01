Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto founder, has a net worth of 4,480 crore. He's just 22

ByShivam Pratap Singh
Updated on: Oct 01, 2025 02:56 pm IST

The other Zepto co-founder, 23-year-old Aadit Palicha, is the second youngest entrant on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

The youngest entrant on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 is 22-year-old Kaivalya Vohra, the co-founder of Zepto.

Kaivalya Vohra runs the $5.9 billion quick commerce startup with the other co-founder, 23-year-old Aadit Palicha.(X/Kaivalya Vohra)
Kaivalya Vohra runs the $5.9 billion quick commerce startup with the other co-founder, 23-year-old Aadit Palicha.(X/Kaivalya Vohra)

He runs the $5.9 billion quick commerce startup with the other co-founder, 23-year-old Aadit Palicha, who is the second youngest entrant on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

The average age of the people who have made the list is 65. At just 22, Vohra has amassed a fortune of 4,480 crore.
Read more: Where's Gen Z among richest Indians? Hurun list 2025 shows who's got the money

“The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 chronicles India’s shift from a services-centric past to a deep-tech, product-led powerhouse…….The meteoric rise of Zepto’s co-founders, Kaivalya Vohra, 22, and Aadit Palicha, 23, highlights how technology and innovation are compressing wealth-creation timelines. India’s wealth story is now about speed, disruption, and home-grown brains with global impact," Hurun India's report said.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan is a billionaire now; world's richest actor with $1.4 billion net worth, more than Taylor Swift, Cruise

Meet Kaivalya Vohra

Raised in Dubai, Kaivalya Vohra dropped out of Stanford University’s coveted computer science programme at the age of 18 to start his own company. Along with his friend, Aadit Palicha, he started Kiranakart – an online platform that would deliver groceries within 45 minutes.

Kiranakart laid the groundwork for their instant grocery startup Zepto, which took off in 2021 during the COVID pandemic, when online delivery culture flourished.
Zepto’s rapid growth plans have come amid growing battles between quick commerce firms. Swiggy and Zomato, which owns Blinkit, are their main rivals. Tata group-backed BigBasket is also investing heavily to expand its offerings.

Vohra was also included in the Hurun India Rich List 2024 last year, with a net worth of 3,600 crore. So, the Zepto CTO's wealth has spiked by 800 in one year.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto founder, has a net worth of 4,480 crore. He's just 22
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On