Shah Rukh Khan is a billionaire now; world's richest actor with $1.4 billion net worth, more than Taylor Swift, Cruise

Shah Rukh Khan is finally a billionaire. After 33 years in the film industry, the superstar now commands a staggering net worth of $1.4 billion ( ₹12490 crore). These are the findings of the Hurun India Rich List 2025, which was released on October 1. Shah Rukh retains his spot as India's richest actor and has climbed several spots globally. Shah Rukh Khan has become a billionaire, according to Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan is now a billionaire

Citing Shah Rukh's wealth growth, the list mentioned: "Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 Crore." Shah Rukh is now richer than several international celebrities, including Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez ($720 million), to name a few.

Shah Rukh Khan has been the richest actor in India for several years now. But the new list mentions that the gap between him and the next richest is widening. His business partner, Juhi Chawla, and her family, are the next on the list with a reported net worth of ₹7790 crore. Hrithik Roshan ranks third, way behind with a wealth of ₹2160 crore as per Hurun.

Actor Net Worth (in crores) Shah Rukh Khan 12490 Juhi Chawla 7790 Hrithik Roshan 2160 Karan Johar 1880 Amitabh Bachchan 1630 View All Prev Next

The rich list, an annual affair, has been released by the Hurun Research Institute. Last year, Shah Rukh was listed at number 1 among actors, but his net worth was $870 million. The new $1.4 billion net worth makes Shah Rukh arguably the richest actor in the world, whose primary income comes from cinema.

Behind Shah Rukh Khan's wealth

Shah Rukh, the top name in Hindi cinema for close to three decades, has seen his wealth soar due to his investments, which includes the Red Chilles production house and VFX studio, and several cricket teams around the world. The actor also has substantial realty investments in the Middle East.