Meet Vineeta Agarwala, adjunct clinical professor and wife of new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Parag Agrawal, a little-known name, became the CEO of micro-blogging website Twitter after its co-founder Jack Dorsey resigned. He chose Agrawal for the “bone-deep” trust, and hoped that the 37-year-old will take the company on the right path forward.

Very little is known about the personal life of Agrawal, who studied BTech in Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay and completed his PhD from Stanford University.

He has been working with Twitter for the part decade and is married to Vineeta Agarwala. They have a son named Ansh and are based on San Francisco, California.

According to her Twitter profile, Vineeta is a physician and works as adjunct clinical professor at Stanford School of Medicine.

She also writes for venture capital company Andreessen Horowitz, which describes itself as a platform that connects entrepreneurs, investors, executives, engineers, academics, industry experts, and others in the technology ecosystem.

According to her profile on the website, Vineeta holds a BS in biophysics from Stanford University, and MD and PhD degrees from Harvard Medical School/MIT.

Parag keeps posting photos of his family on his Instagram account. After the news came out that he has been named as the next CEO of Twitter, Parag’s followers grew from a mere 24,000 to over 2,20,000 (at the time of writing this report).

Parag joined Twitter in 2011. Before that, he briefly worked at Microsoft, AT&T and Yahoo. In all three companies, his work was mostly research-oriented. Initially, at Twitter, he worked on ad-related products, but gradually he also dabbled in artificial intelligence.

Parag joins a growing cadre of Indian-American CEOs of large tech companies, including Sundar Pichai of Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft's Satya Nadella and IBM's Arvind Krishna.

As CEO, Parag Agrawal have to step beyond the technical details and deal with the social and political issues Twitter and social media are struggling with. Those include misinformation, abuse and effects on mental health.