Meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav, Indian diplomat concludes: Report

Pakistan had granted consular access to Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by the Pakistan military court on the basis of extracted confession of “espionage and terrorism” after a closed trial in April 2017.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:04 IST
Asian News International
Islamabad
In a major diplomatic victory for India, the ICJ, in July, had asked Pakistan to comply with the Vienna Conventions and provide consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.
The meeting between India’s Deputy Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia and Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav has concluded in Islamabad, sources told ANI

Islamabad had granted consular access to Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by the Pakistan military court on the basis of extracted confession of “espionage and terrorism” after a closed trial in April 2017.

It is not yet clear whether the meeting was impeded or not. The access was provided in line with the verdict of the ICJ delivered on July 17.

Earlier in the day, Ahluwalia met Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal regarding the consular access to Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by the Pakistan military court on the basis of extracted confession of “espionage and terrorism” after a closed trial in April 2017.

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the ICJ, in July, had asked Pakistan to comply with the Vienna Conventions and provide consular access to Jadhav and to ensure “effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences”.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 17:57 IST

