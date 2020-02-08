Meeting of Delhi BJP leaders called at party HQ as exit polls predict poor show

india

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 20:06 IST

The BJP called a meeting of its Delhi leaders at the party headquarters even as four exit polls have projected a comfortable majority for the AAP, which had led a fierce election campaign focused on “kaam ki rajneeti”.

The exit polls, a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations, have projected a vast improvement in the seats netted by the Bharatiya Janata Party over its 2015 performance. Exit polls do often get their numbers wrong.