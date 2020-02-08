Meeting of Delhi BJP leaders called at party HQ as exit polls predict poor show

Meeting of Delhi BJP leaders called at party HQ as exit polls predict poor showindia Updated: Feb 08, 2020 20:06 IST
The BJP called a meeting of its Delhi leaders at the party headquarters even as four exit polls have projected a comfortable majority for the AAP, which had led a fierce election campaign focused on “kaam ki rajneeti”.
The exit polls, a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations, have projected a vast improvement in the seats netted by the Bharatiya Janata Party over its 2015 performance. Exit polls do often get their numbers wrong.