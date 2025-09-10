Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Meghalaya Anganwadi workers face low pay, lack of benefits, MP seeks reforms

PTI |
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 12:05 pm IST

Shillong, An MP from Meghalaya has urged the Centre to fix a uniform wage of 24,000 for Anganwadi workers and 18,000 for helpers, along with their regularisation under labour laws.

In a representation to Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and Minister of State Savitri Thakur, Tura MP Saleng A Sangma pointed out that these employees serve across rural and difficult terrains.

Meghalaya alone has 5,895 Anganwadi workers and 4,120 helpers, he said.

Currently, AWWs are paid between 8,000 and 15,000 across states, while helpers get 4,500 to 8,500, the MP said.

In Meghalaya, the fixed honorarium is 11,500 with a state top-up of 1,500, the member of Parliament said.

He also called for timely digital disbursement of wages and a clear career pathway with opportunities for training and supervisory roles for these health workers.

The MP also cited the Gujarat High Court order on minimum wages of 24,800 for AWWs and 20,300 for helpers, a "ruling yet to be implemented in most states".

Sangma said Anganwadi workers, who form the backbone of India's early childhood care, nutrition and community health programmes, continue to work under difficult conditions with low pay, no job security and inadequate institutional support.

As they are designated "honorary workers", they remain outside the ambit of the Minimum Wages Act and are excluded from pensions, maternity benefits and health insurance, he said.

The representation also flagged delayed honorarium payments, rising out-of-pocket costs on travel and communication, and impractical digital mandates such as biometric attendance in hilly areas.

It also referred to recent protests in Assam as evidence of widespread discontent among workers.

For those serving in hilly and tribal regions, the MP sought special provisions, including hardship allowances, reimbursement of travel and meal costs, supply of health and safety kits, regular health check-ups, and grievance redressal mechanisms at the block and district levels.

"Anganwadi workers are unwavering in their service to mothers, children and communities. Their dedication must be recognised through reforms that secure their welfare and strengthen their vital role," the representation said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

