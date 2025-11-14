Shillong, The Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday approved a series of key measures, including the acquisition of additional land in the New Shillong Township, amendments to service rules governing Group D recruitment, and revision of the state’s fiscal deficit limit. Meghalaya Cabinet clears land acquisition for New Shillong corridor, amends 'Group D' hiring rules

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the cabinet has cleared a proposal to acquire 35 acres of land at Tynring to create a corridor linking the Administrative City and the Knowledge City within the New Shillong Township. The land will also support the proposed relocation of the Central Jail from its current location.

“This is an important step as we continue to build and expand New Shillong. The additional land is required to ensure smooth connectivity between the Administrative and Knowledge City zones,” Sangma said.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to Rule 6 of the Meghalaya Ministerial District Establishment Service Rules, 2017, to clarify recruitment norms for Group D posts.

For years, two conflicting office memorandums – one issued in 1996 and another in 2017 – had created uncertainty over whether 50 per cent of Group D vacancies should be filled through Regular Casual Workers or via direct recruitment.

“Today, the cabinet has resolved this long-pending ambiguity. We have decided to follow the 1996 OM. As a result, 50 per cent of Group D vacancies will now be filled from among Regular Casual Workers,” the chief minister said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved amendments to the Meghalaya Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006. The revision raises the state’s fiscal deficit ceiling from 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent of GSDP.

“This will give the state additional borrowing space and support developmental activities,” Sangma said.

The cabinet further approved the reappointment of Justice Shivaji Pandey as President of the Meghalaya State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the Service Rules for the Commission, enabling it to establish its own recruitment board.

