Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma tables SDG-aligned budget

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday tabled ₹32,023 crore Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)-aligned budget for 2026–27, earmarking nearly one-fifth of the total outlay for roads, connectivity, and public infrastructure. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma. (X)

SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure) received the single largest allocation at ₹6,078 crore or about 19%. Public works were allocated ₹3,485 crore, up from ₹2,873 crore last year.

Sangma said the budget is not just about expenditure but about building the foundations for long-term growth. “Infrastructure remains the backbone of economic transformation, and we are making unprecedented investments to improve connectivity.”

The total budget estimate has risen from ₹30,003 crore in 2025–26 to ₹32,023 crore in 2026–27. Of the total outlay, 80% is directly linked to specific SDG targets. The remaining 20% will support enabling and institutional functions.

Sangma said every rupee spent must move the state closer to measurable development outcomes. “This is our fifth consecutive SDG budget, and we continue to align finance with results.”

As much as ₹824.81 crore has been allocated for road construction and upgradation, ₹746.67 crore under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, ₹350 crore from the Central Road Fund, and ₹200 crore for road maintenance. Stadium infrastructure received ₹400 crore.

Officials said the emphasis is on reducing transportation costs, improving rural access, and boosting industrial competitiveness.

SDG 4 (quality education) received ₹4,317 crore or 13.48% of the total budget. The education and human resources department was allocated ₹3,347 crore.

Sangma said they are investing heavily in foundational learning because education determines the future trajectory. “From primary schooling to scholarships for higher education, our focus is on equity and access.”

SDG 3 (good health and well-being) has been allocated ₹3,616 crore, or 11.29% of the total outlay. The health and family welfare department will get ₹2,472 crore.

Sangma said the aim is to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure and ensure quality healthcare reaches the last mile. “Health, education, and infrastructure together form the pillars of our development strategy.”

He allocated ₹2,834 crore for SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities). Sangma said strong institutions and transparent governance are critical to achieving SDG goals. “We are strengthening digital systems, accountability mechanisms, and administrative capacity to ensure better service delivery.”

Sangma allocated SDG 1 (no poverty) ₹2,330 crore, SDG 2 (zero hunger) ₹2,270 crore, and supplementary nutrition ₹150 crore. SDG 7 (Energy) will get ₹1,296 crore, SDG 6 (water and sanitation) ₹1,366 crore, and climate action ₹593 crore.

Meghalaya’s SDG Index score has improved from 60 in 2020–21 to 63 in 2023–24, though its national ranking slipped from 22nd to 25th. “With sustained focus and coordinated action, we are confident of moving into the top ten SDG-performing States by 2030,” Sangma said.