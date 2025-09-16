Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma hits mid-term reboot, replaces 8 ministers

SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma replaced eight of his 11 cabinet colleagues in a massive reshuffle carried out on Tuesday as the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA-II) government completes two and a half years in office. (X/SangmaConrad)

The move comes amid speculation over the past few months that Sangma could bring in some fresh faces to his cabinet, but it was the extent of the reshuffle that has taken many by surprise. Alexander Laloo Hek of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who was animal husbandry and veterinary minister, expressed surprise that he too was told to resign.

Governor CH Vijayashankar administered the new ministers the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Bhawan in Shillong on Tuesday evening.

The chief minister later told reporters that the changes had been made in consultation with coalition partners and senior leaders. “This decision was taken after consultations with our coalition partners and senior leaders, with emphasis on ensuring balanced regional representation across districts,” he said.

Sangma said the reshuffle was part of a commitment made in 2023 when the alliance was formed, adding that while the NPP commands a majority on its own, the government was duty-bound to honour the coalition framework.

Sangma said that such moves were never easy but they were necessary. “Cabinet reshuffles are never simple, but such steps are necessary to maintain balance and inclusivity. This mid-term change offers us an opportunity to reset and strengthen governance as we move into the next phase of our priorities.”

Among those from the Sangma-led National People’s Party who have been dropped are former education minister Rakkam A. Sangma, health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, power minister Abu Taher Mondal and food and civil supplies minister Comingone Ymbon.

Apart from the BJP’s Hek, Paul Lyngdoh (social welfare) and Kyrmen Shylla (revenue and disaster management) of the United Democratic Party, and Shakliar Warjri (sports) of the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party were also dropped.

In their place, Sangma has inducted Jowai legislator Wailadmiki Shylla, Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Dalu MLA Brening A. Sangma and Resubelpara MLA and former deputy speaker Timothy D. Shira. They are joined by two heavyweights from the UDP, Metbah Lyngdoh of Mairang and Lahkmen Rymbui of Amlarem, Mawshynrut legislator Methodius Dkhar from the HSPDP and BJP’s Sanbor Shullai from South Shillong.

NPP leaders said many of those dropped had been caught in controversies in the recent past.

Former education minister Rakkam A. Sangma courted controversy earlier this year when he appeared to dismiss concerns about a roofless school, stating that poor infrastructure was not uncommon in Meghalaya.

Former revenue minister Kyrmen Shylla was criticised when he suggested that 4,000 tonnes of missing coal might have been washed away into Bangladesh in heavy rains, an explanation that was ridiculed even in the assembly and forced the government to order an inquiry.

One of the most high-profile ministers Ampareen Lyngdoh had to exit, though the Meghalaya high court quashed a 17-year-old case of irregularities in recruitment against her.