Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

Meghalaya went to polls on February 27 with nearly 77.9% of the electorate exercising their franchise. The vote counting exercise will begin at 8 am today for all 60 assembly segments of the northeastern state.

Meghalaya might be in for a fierce contest, according to pollsters. As per three exit polls the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is likely to emerge as the single largest party in a hung assembly scenario, but may stop short of the halfway mark.

Three exit polls also said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) – which is now being led in the state by former chief minister Mukul Sangma – may emerge as the second largest outfit, followed by the Congress and the BJP. The United Democratic Party may also emerge as a decisive factor in a close election, the polls hinted.