Meghalaya Mineral Discovery: Striking a balance between progress and preservation

Meghalaya, a state celebrated for its landscapes and vibrant indigenous cultures, is now drawing attention for another reason: rich and largely untapped mineral resources. The recent discovery of substantial reserves of bauxite, lithium, and limestone by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has added new dimensions to the state’s economic potential.

Coupled with exploration for rare earth elements and technologically significant minerals such as germanium, these developments position Meghalaya as an emerging hub for mineral-based industry and national strategic resource planning.

According to senior GSI officials, recent reconnaissance surveys have unveiled deposits of bauxite in the Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills, and East Khasi Hills. In Rambrai, West Khasi Hills, moderate-quality bauxite resources have been inferred. Another site in East Khasi Hills has shown similarly significant deposits.

Meanwhile, exploration in the East Jaiñtia Hills has revealed the presence of high-grade limestone deposits, with a staggering 494.26 million tonnes identified across 29 blocks, and a massive 71.78 million tonnes in Sohra (Cherrapunjee) in East Khasi Hills alone.

These findings raise the total estimated limestone resources in Meghalaya to 5,737.82 million tonnes, strengthening its position as a key limestone-producing state, which is critical for the thriving cement industry in the region.

Perhaps even more promising are early signs of lithium and germanium — critical to battery production and high-tech applications — discovered in various coal sediment regions of the Khasi, Jaiñtia, and Garo Hills. “These are initial findings which are not conclusive as the process is ongoing, and there’s a lot of work ahead of us,” a senior GSI official said on condition of anonymity.

The importance of bauxite in aluminum production is well-known. Aluminum is essential for sectors like aerospace, construction, packaging, and renewable energy. With demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and green technology soaring, the demand for aluminium—and by extension, bauxite—is surging. Likewise, lithium is indispensable to the clean energy transition, being a core component of rechargeable batteries used in smartphones, EVs, and grid-scale energy storage systems.

The discovery of these minerals in Meghalaya opens up vast possibilities for industrial development, job creation, and regional economic uplift. If managed wisely, the mineral wealth could usher in a new era of prosperity for the hill state.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has stressed the importance of adopting scientific, sustainable practices in mining. Speaking at a recent workshop on mineral exploration, Sangma said, “With the progress of technology, mineral exploration has become more accurate, easy, and scientific.”

Sangma emphasised the need to respect Meghalaya’s unique cultural heritage and traditional landholding system. “We do not wish to ignore these aspects, and it is also important to respect these cultures and traditions,” he said.

It is important to factor in local sentiment because land in the state is largely owned by indigenous communities. The government’s strategy, therefore, must tread a delicate line—ensuring economic development while preserving environmental sanctity and indigenous rights.

Illegal coal mining continues to be a major concern in Meghalaya. Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to stamping out such activities. “We will ensure a ‘zero level’ of illegal activity on the ground,” he said, although he expressed uncertainty about assistance from central paramilitary forces, stating, “I am not sure whether the Centre will be able to provide the services of the CAPF.”

Justice (Retd) B.P. Katakey, appointed by the Meghalaya high court to monitor illegal coal mining, has reported persistent violations. Despite government assurances and enforcement drives, unregulated coal mining and transportation persist, revealing loopholes in regulatory mechanisms and enforcement on the ground.

Mining—particularly open-cast and strip mining—poses serious environmental risks, especially in Meghalaya’s ecologically sensitive terrain. D Paul, retired head of the School of Environmental Studies at NEHU, issued strong warnings about the repercussions of bauxite and limestone mining.

“Deforestation will occur—that is not desirable, provided that you have a compensatory afforestation program elsewhere,” he said, underscoring the irreversible loss of forest cover. “There will be a lot of air pollution… a lot of particulate pollution and consequent upon all those, the overall ambient air quality will be drastically compromised,” he added, pointing out that the transportation and processing of ores would worsen air quality.

Paul cautioned against improper dumping of overburden in high-rainfall areas, which can lead to aquatic contamination and long-term damage to water bodies.

On the social side, Paul highlighted the risks of displacing tribal communities from ancestral lands. “Whether they will be agreeable to such rehabilitation, leaving their ancestral homes and things like that?” he asked. He expressed scepticism about the enforcement of pollution control norms, pointing to Byrnihat in Ri-Bhoi district—one of India’s most polluted towns—as a cautionary example.

While he acknowledged recent attempts to regulate rat-hole coal mining through scientific methods, he flagged ongoing challenges like acid mine drainage and the absence of clear plans for post-mining land rehabilitation. “You are getting a huge cavity of the mined ore deposits—now how do you rehabilitate that area?” he queried.

Echoing similar concerns, environmentalist and hydro geochemist Vivek Kumar emphasised the dangers of unregulated bauxite mining. “Improper mining operations can result in deforestation, soil erosion, water pollution, habitat loss, and airborne dust, all of which have the potential to harm human respiratory health and local biodiversity,” he explained.

Kumar’s expertise in tracing pollutants in hydrological systems gives weight to his warnings about runoff carrying heavy metals into rivers and community water supplies. However, he remains optimistic about the role of science in mitigating these risks.

“Designing the appropriate scientific mining technique, creating proper drainage, treatment of waste mine water, sediment management structures, and dust suppression systems all contribute to landscape stability and water quality,” he noted.

He cited environmentally responsible mining practices adopted by NALCO in Odisha and Rio Tinto in Australia as models. These include bench mining, rainwater harvesting, afforestation, and ecosystem restoration, often in collaboration with local communities and backed by scientific monitoring.

Kumar’s own research in Meghalaya — particularly his study on sulphur and oxygen isotopes in acid mine drainage — has yielded pioneering insights into sulphide oxidation and its environmental impact. His work has laid a foundation for developing effective remediation strategies, making him a critical voice in the conversation around mining and sustainability in the state.

As Meghalaya stands at the threshold of a mining-led transformation, the path forward must be paved with transparency, scientific rigour, and inclusive policymaking. The discoveries of bauxite, lithium, limestone, and rare earth elements are just the beginning. However, these resources should not become a curse for the state’s environment or its people.

A collaborative model involving government agencies, scientific institutions, indigenous communities, and environmental watchdogs will be crucial to ensuring that Meghalaya’s mineral wealth is tapped sustainably. Infrastructure development, robust legal frameworks, and community engagement must go hand in hand to translate mineral potential into long-term prosperity.

The stakes are high. So is the promise. With informed decision-making, scientific accountability, and equitable benefit-sharing, Meghalaya could indeed become a leader in India’s quest for critical minerals, while safeguarding the heritage, ecology, and identity that make it truly unique.