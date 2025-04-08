Free electricity, petrol for retired high court judges in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya cabinet approved a newly proposed scheme on Tuesday to provide free electricity, mobile recharges, and petrol costs to retired chief justices and former judges of the high court of the state, confirmed chief minister Conrad . Sangma. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Under this scheme, retired high court judges will receive an electricity allowance of 1,000 units per month, a mobile allowance of ₹4,200 per month (plus taxes), and petrol expenses of up to 100 litres per month, according to a news agency PTI report.

This initiative falls under the Retired Judges' Secretarial Assistant and Domestic Help Rules of 2013, as noted by CM Sangma in his media briefing following the Cabinet meeting.

Recognition of Khasi and Garo as official languages for various exams

In addition, the cabinet approved amendments to the Meghalaya State Language Act of 2005, which includes the recognition of Khasi and Garo as associate official languages for district-level exams.

The cabinet also approved a new law aimed at protecting witnesses, as part of the updated criminal law in the state, which incorporates the BNS, BNSS, and BSA. The chief minister mentioned that a comprehensive mechanism has been established under the Meghalaya Witness Protection Scheme, 2025 to safeguard witnesses.

New chairman of Meghalaya Farmers' Empowerment Commission

The cabinet further approved the appointment of retired Chief Secretary PS Thangkhiew as the chairman of the Meghalaya Farmers' Empowerment Commission.

The chief minister also revealed that a search committee has been formed to select a new Lokayukta, with former bureaucrat PS Dkhar heading the committee.