Meghalaya miners rescue LIVE updates: Navy team to resume ops today to rescue trapped miners
Divers from the Indian Navy entered the main pit of the flooded Ksan mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills Sunday, where 15 miners have been trapped since December 13.
Santosh Kumar Singh of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told HT at the site that if divers manage to get to the bottom of the pit and find the number of lateral rat-holes there, it will be a major breakthrough.
Here are the live updates:
A team of Navy divers entered the rat-hole coal mine on Sunday
A team of Indian Navy divers who entered the approximately 350 feet-deep shaft of the flooded rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya, could not reach its bottom as the NDRF seemed to have miscalculated the water level in it.