Meghalaya miners rescue LIVE updates: Navy team to resume ops today to rescue trapped miners

Divers from the Indian Navy entered the main pit of the flooded Ksan mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills Sunday, where 15 miners have been trapped since December 13.

Santosh Kumar Singh of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told HT at the site that if divers manage to get to the bottom of the pit and find the number of lateral rat-holes there, it will be a major breakthrough.

Here are the live updates: