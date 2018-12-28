Meghalaya miners rescue LIVE updates: Odisha fire services team will reach Meghalaya today

An assessment team from Kirloskar Pumps (KBL) in Kolkata arrived at the remote site of the accident on Thursday evening at the behest of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, whose party is in the opposition in Meghalaya.15 miners are trapped in the flooded rat-hole Ksan coal mines in East Jaintia Hills district since December 13.

The Meghalaya government has said it will not call off the rescue operation to evacuate the 15 miners trapped inside a coal pit for the last 15 days in the remote Ksan mining area in East Jaintia Hills district.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said Coal India Limited and Kirloskar Brothers’ Limited have offered their support to draw out the water from the 370-ft coal pit so that the rescuers can locate the trapped miners.

12:59 pm IST It will take 2-3 days to retrieve the bodies: Shillong MP Vincent H Pala Vincent H Pala says, "Earlier the central government did not take seriously in sending the pumps, I hope with the new pumps coming they will be able to pump water, it will take minimum 2-3 days then we will be able to retrieve the bodies," reports news agency ANI.





12:54 pm IST I’m very sure most people have died: Congress’ Shillong MP Vincent H Pala Congress’ Shillong MP Vincent H Pala says,”I’m very sure most people have died, I came to know from local people that there is no chance of people there, those who survive, they run away since the mining was illegal,” reports news agency ANI.





12:39 pm IST Relatives of trapped miners are expecting a miracle to occur The relatives of the trapped miners are losing hope and are expecting a miracle to occur.





12:34 pm IST District administration has temporarily suspended pumping of water from coal pit The district administration has temporarily suspended pumping of water from the coal pit since December 24. However, the NDRF rescuers team dived inside the main shaft of the coal pit but could not locate any of the miners.





12:29 pm IST C-130J Super Hercules tasked to airlift NDRF rescuers from Bhubaneswar to Guwahati Indian Air Force (IAF) Spokesman Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said a C-130J Super Hercules has been tasked to airlift NDRF rescuers from Bhubaneswar to Guwahati on Friday.





12:20 pm IST Coal India Limited officials have rushed to the site Coal India Limited (CIL) officials have rushed to the site in remote Ksan area in East Jaintia Hills district. A two-member team from Kirloskar Brothers’ Limited has already reached the site, reports news agency IANS.





12:15 pm IST NDRF team rushed to Meghalaya for assistance The Central government on Friday rushed an additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to Meghalaya to assist the state in evacuating 15 miners who are trapped inside an illegal coal mine for 16 days now.





12:08 pm IST The team left for Shillong on Friday morning in a special aircraft Director general of fire service and commandant general, home guards and director civil defence BK Sharma said the team led by chief fire officer Sukanta Sethi left for Shillong on Friday morning in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force with 20 high-power pumps.





11:56 am IST Union ministry of home affairs has sought Odisha Fire Services’ help The Union ministry of home affairs on Thursday sought the help of Odisha Fire Services for sending its team of experienced professionals.



