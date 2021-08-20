Home / India News / Meghalaya: Over 2000 IEDs and 4000 gelatin sticks seized by police from vehicle
The IEDs and gelatin sticks seized by the police (Meghalaya Police)
GUWAHATI: Police in Meghalaya seized over 2,000 aluminium improvised electrical detonators (IEDs) and more than 4,000 gelatin sticks from a vehicle early on Friday
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:11 PM IST

GUWAHATI: Police in Meghalaya seized over 2,000 aluminium improvised electrical detonators (IEDs) and more than 4,000 gelatin sticks from a vehicle early on Friday.

According to the police, based on specific information the vehicle bearing an Assam registration number was intercepted at 1:10 am near Byrnihat police outpost while it was on its way to Guwahati.

“The vehicle was initially signaled to stop at Umsning, but the driver of the vehicle evaded the police by speeding, following which a police team pursued the vehicle and it was finally detained at Byrnihat,” said a police statement.

A search of the vehicle led to recovery of 2,044 IEDs and 4,027 gelatin sticks.

The vehicle and the explosives have been seized and the driver arrested under provisions of Explosive Substances Act. A case has been lodged at Nongpoh police station and further investigation is underway.

Story Saved
