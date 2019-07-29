Meghalaya speaker Donkupar Roy dies at 64 after brief illness

Meghalaya Assembly speaker Donkupar Roy passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Gurgaon following a brief illness. He was 64.

Roy, a former chief minister of the state, was first admitted to a state-run hospital in Shillong before being referred to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, Haryana, on July 19 where he was undergoing treatment for the last 10 days, his family members said. His condition deteriorated after suffering a multi-organ failure on Sunday afternoon, they added.

Beside holding several positions in his long political career, Roy served as the chief minister of Meghalaya between 2008-2009.

Roy won his first election as an independent from the Shella assembly seat in 1988. He later joined the United Democratic Party and continued to retain the Shella Assembly constituency on UDP ticket.

His mortal remains will be brought to his hometown tomorrow morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to Roy’s family and supporters.

Expressing his grief, chief minister Conrad K Sangma said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly Dr Donkupar Roy. We have lost a leader, a mentor, who had dedicated his life for the service of the people. May Almighty provide strength to his family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace.”

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 01:29 IST