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Meghalaya State Zoo records first Stump-tailed macaque birth

Meghalaya State Zoo authorities said the newborn is healthy and is being cared for by its mother, while veterinarians continue to keep a close watch on its development

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 02:08 pm IST
By David Laitphlang
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In a first, the Meghalaya State Zoo successfully bred a Stump-tailed Macaque, a rare and increasingly threatened primate whose numbers are declining across much of its natural range in South and Southeast Asia.

Zoo officials said the successful breeding is an indication that the animals have settled well in their new habitat. (HT picture | Sourced)

The birth of the primate is being hailed as a landmark achievement for Meghalaya’s wildlife conservation efforts and a significant step forward in securing the future of a species classified as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The infant was born to a breeding pair that had been brought from the Aizawl Zoological Park in Mizoram under an animal exchange programme designed to strengthen conservation breeding initiatives among zoos in the region. Officials say the birth demonstrates that the animals have adapted well to their surroundings and that the zoo’s management protocols are delivering results.

Describing the development as a milestone for wildlife conservation in the state, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife & Biodiversity) and Chief Wildlife Warden D Sathiyan said the achievement reflects years of sustained work in scientific zoo management and species conservation.

Veterinary teams are closely monitoring the infant, which continues to stay with its mother and troop. Officials report that the newborn is healthy and developing normally, an encouraging sign during the critical early weeks of life.

 
wildlife conservation
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