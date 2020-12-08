e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Meghalaya to allow tourists from December 21

Meghalaya to allow tourists from December 21

The mobile application must be downloaded and one can register, or a registered tour operator can assist visitors in completing the formalities, including a mandatory upload of photo ID

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:55 IST
David Laitphlang
David Laitphlang
Hindustan Times, Shillong
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma.
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma.(File photo)
         

With Christmas around the corner, Meghalaya is bracing to open its doors to visitors as usual, albeit in a more structured manner keeping in mind the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

An upbeat chief minister Conrad K Sangma announced reopening of tourism for visitors from outside the state from December 21. However, registration and abiding with the prescribed health protocols is an absolute must, the CM tweeted.

“To ensure the safety of everyone, registration has been mandatory through the meghtourism app,” he said.

The mobile application available on Google Play store must be downloaded and one can register or a registered tour operator can assist visitors in completing the formalities, including a mandatory upload of photo ID.

As per the standarding operation procedures (SOPs) laid down by Meghalaya Tourism, visitors should provide a complete itinerary of their proposed visit and share details of confirmed bookings in hotels, guest houses, home stays for at least the first two nights.

Those staying with families or friends must share their host/s’ full address and contact details and a complete itinerary is mandatory to generate the e-invite. After the generation of e-invite, the same should be presented at the entry point along with a Covid-19 negative certificate.

“We are reopening for tourism and have issued SOPs for the same keeping in mind the prevailing Covid-19 scenario so as to ensure that everyone is protected within the prescribed guidelines,” tourism director CVD Diengdoh said.

The state tourism department has also opened a communication channel for interested visitors who can address their queries and doubts through WhatsApp number 8132011037 from 10am to 8pm on all working days, said the department.

tags
top news
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
90-year-old gets first Covid-19 vaccine in UK. What’s next for Pfizer?
90-year-old gets first Covid-19 vaccine in UK. What’s next for Pfizer?
LIVE: Manish Sisodia holds sit-in protest outside Delhi CM’s residence
LIVE: Manish Sisodia holds sit-in protest outside Delhi CM’s residence
IND v AUS 3rd T20 live: Zampa hands control to Aussies with Pandya’s wicket
IND v AUS 3rd T20 live: Zampa hands control to Aussies with Pandya’s wicket
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In