Meghalaya to restructure salary structure for 20,000 ad hoc, SSA teachers: CM

SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the state government was in the final stages of approving a major overhaul of the salary structure for nearly 20,000 ad hoc and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers. This is not the government system, but a new system that offers stability, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said (X/SangmaConrad)

Sangma said the proposed framework aims to bring stability, clarity on annual increments and greater financial security for teachers who fall outside the regular government system.

“This is not the government system, but a new system that offers stability,” Sangma said at the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebration of Umphyrnai Presbyterian School (LP section).

Sangma underlined that the state currently spends around ₹1,200 crore annually as grant-in-aid for deficit, ad hoc schools and colleges, describing the expenditure as an investment in society.

Acknowledging persistent concerns about teacher qualification standards, the chief minister said many educators who previously did not meet national norms were gradually aligning with the notified criteria, thanks to the state’s support and flexibility.

He cited the presence of nearly 25 associations representing different categories of teachers as a key factor complicating administration in the education sector. The challenges, he clarified, stem not from shortages in manpower, funds or policy, but from “a highly fragmented structure” that has evolved over time.

Sangma urged stakeholders to look ahead with a reform-minded approach, assuring that the government would avoid any step that may jeopardise livelihoods. “We must take decisions with empathy, and while fixing the system, we must carry everyone along,” he said.