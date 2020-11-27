e-paper
Home / India News / Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit over security reasons: Police

Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit over security reasons: Police

Earlier in the day, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti claimed that she and her daughter, Iltija Mufti, were placed under house arrest and not allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:55 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
         

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has not been put under house arrest, police said on Friday, adding that she was asked to postpone her visit to Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district over security reasons.

“PDP leader Ms Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest. She was requested to #postpone her visit to #Pulwama purely due to #security reasons. @JmuKmrPolice,” the police said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Mufti claimed that she and her daughter, Iltija Mufti, were placed under house arrest and not allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA earlier this week.

Watch | Police reject Mehbooba Mufti’s ‘detained’ claim; Waheed Parra in NIA custody

 

“I’ve been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” the former chief minister said in a tweet.

Parra was on Friday remanded to 15 days by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following his arrest on Wednesday for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to get their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says it has to accept farmers’ demands
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
In Stan Swamy case, NIA says ‘never recovered straw, sipper or sought 20 days’
Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts
