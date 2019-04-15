Mehbooba Mufti’s cavalcade stoned in Anantnag

Srinagar: The cavalcade of former chief minister and Peoples’ Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti was attacked with stones injuring a driver of one of the escort vehicles in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Youths threw stones at the cavalcade when Mufti was on way to south Kashmir to pay obeisance at Khiram Dargah and then address a convention of party workers in Bijbehara, Anantnag.

“A few stones were thrown at the last vehicle of the cavalcade leading to minor injuries to the driver. Mehbooba Mufti’s vehicle was not hit by any stone,” said a senior PDP leader not wishing to be named.

The attack was condemned by her rival and former chief minister Omar Abdullah. “Most unfortunate. We condemn this attack & send our best wishes to her injured SSG security person for a speedy recovery,” Abdullah wrote on twitter.

Talking to reporters after the convention Mehbooba Mufti attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused BJP of trying to create fear psychosis. “He tried to incite communal riots here and create polarization. Then he did Balakot attack drama. Now after first phase of elections BJP is seeing a loss, the way a sense of insecurity is being created among people, it appears they are planning to make another attack on Pakistan like Balakot so that they get votes during (upcoming phases in) elections,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti also urged people to avoid boycott of elections. “Why do you boycott voting? Those who want to vote, they do it and what is the outcome of your boycott. Farooq (Abdullah) sahib became member parliament in 2017 by 40,000 votes only,” she said.

The PDP chief said NC and Congress have claimed that they have strength in particular constituencies and people will come out to vote there. “PDP’s strength is at many places but people boycott in those places. Are you getting what I am trying to say?” she added.

