Mehraj Malik, lone AAP MLA in J&K, arrested under PSA for 'disturbing public order'

A top official said that the AAP MLA has been arrested and being shifted to a jail. The MLA from Doda was detained earlier today after an FIR was filed against him for allegedly using abusive language.
Several videos circulating on social media showed Malik purportedly verbally abusing the DC.