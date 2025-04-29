Mehul Choksi files fresh plea, accuses Belgian authorities of violating natural justice

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has filed a fresh plea before the Belgian Court of Appeal, seeking relief against India's request for his extradition. He also accused Belgian authorities of violating the principles of natural justice. Mehul Choksi demanded his immediate release, citing irregularities in the arrest procedures.(HT Photo)

In his latest plea, submitted by his Belgian legal team and drafted by Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, Choksi claimed that Belgian authorities failed to adhere to prescribed legal procedures at the time of his arrest, news agency ANI reported.

ALSO READ | All about 125-year-old extradition treaty India is using to bring Mehul Choksi from Belgium

He argued that officials not only disregarded the due process but also violated his fundamental rights, breaching the principles of natural justice.

Citing irregularities in the arrest procedures, Choksi demanded his immediate release. However, the court adjourned the hearing on his petition against his arrest.

The development comes just days after the fugitive diamond merchant's bail plea was rejected by the Belgian Court of Appeal.

Choksi is the key accused in the ₹13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, along with his nephew Nirav Modi. It is alleged that the two used fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) to obtain overseas credit or loans from Indian banks.

In his second plea before the Belgian court, Choksi claimed that his arrest procedure was arbitrary and unlawful.

Earlier in April, Belgian authorities arrested Mehul Choksi on an extradition request made by Indian agencies over the bank fraud.

Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, speaking to ANI, expressed disappointment over the court's decision. However, he took note that the Belgian law allows for multiple bail pleas.

"Unfortunately, my client has been denied bail today. However, in Belgium, we can apply for bail as many times as needed. We will carefully consider the court's observations and submit a fresh bail plea on new grounds soon", he said.

Aggarwal reiterated that the legal team will contest the fugitive diamantaire's extradition mainly on two grounds -- the case's political nature, and his medical condition and treatment in India.

Earlier, the lawyer had reportedly said that Choksi cooperated with Indian investigative agencies and has consistently offered to join their probe via video conferencing due to his health issues.

Aggarwal also said that the previous attempts to extradite Choksi from Dominica had failed, noting that the Indian fugitive businessman had been under medical care in Antigua before travelling to Belgium for cancer care.