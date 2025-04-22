Belgium court rejects fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi's bail plea

A court in Belgium rejected the bail plea of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, who is a key accused in the ₹13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, reported ANI. Indian authorities have requested the extradition of Mehul Choksi due to his alleged involvement in a bank fraud case.(HT_PRINT)

A three-judge bench heard the arguments before ruling against granting bail.

Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium on April 12, following a request by Indian authorities.

Also Read: Mehul Choksi arrested: Here's why his extradition to India can take a long time

The 65-year-old has been wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India since 2018, for his alleged involvement in the PNB loan fraud case.

Also Read: Working closely with Belgian government to extradite Mehul Choksi: MEA

An Interpol red notice was issued against him in 2018 as well, but was withdrawn in November 2022 after Choksi alleged that Indian agents had abducted him from Antigua and Barbuda in May 2021.

Mehul Choksi's extradition

Indian authorities are attempting to extradite Choksi from Belgium so he can face trial for fraudulent activities in India.

Also Read: From Antigua to Antwerp: How fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi landed in Belgian custody

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week that the Indian government was working closely with Belgian officials to ensure Choksi's extradition.

Choksi has been living in Belgium to seek medical treatment since he left Antigua and Barbuda last year. His legal counsel has stated that if the businessman is extradied his human rights would be greatly affected."

His lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, stated after Mehul Choksi's arrest that the businessman's health was in dire condition.

“He is extremely sick. He is undergoing treatment for cancer, and the last time he was picked up from Antigua by the Indian agencies, because of the torture, he was feeling very claustrophobic and had got some permanent deformities, as well as suffering from PTSD," he said.