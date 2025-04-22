Menu Explore
Belgium court rejects fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi's bail plea

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2025 10:34 PM IST

Mehul Choksi was arrested by Belgian officials on April 12 following a request from Indian authorities.

A court in Belgium rejected the bail plea of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, who is a key accused in the 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, reported ANI.

Indian authorities have requested the extradition of Mehul Choksi due to his alleged involvement in a bank fraud case.(HT_PRINT)
Indian authorities have requested the extradition of Mehul Choksi due to his alleged involvement in a bank fraud case.(HT_PRINT)

A three-judge bench heard the arguments before ruling against granting bail.

Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium on April 12, following a request by Indian authorities.

The 65-year-old has been wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India since 2018, for his alleged involvement in the PNB loan fraud case.

An Interpol red notice was issued against him in 2018 as well, but was withdrawn in November 2022 after Choksi alleged that Indian agents had abducted him from Antigua and Barbuda in May 2021.

Mehul Choksi's extradition

Indian authorities are attempting to extradite Choksi from Belgium so he can face trial for fraudulent activities in India.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week that the Indian government was working closely with Belgian officials to ensure Choksi's extradition.

Choksi has been living in Belgium to seek medical treatment since he left Antigua and Barbuda last year. His legal counsel has stated that if the businessman is extradied his human rights would be greatly affected."

His lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, stated after Mehul Choksi's arrest that the businessman's health was in dire condition.

“He is extremely sick. He is undergoing treatment for cancer, and the last time he was picked up from Antigua by the Indian agencies, because of the torture, he was feeling very claustrophobic and had got some permanent deformities, as well as suffering from PTSD," he said.

