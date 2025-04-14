From Antigua to Antwerp: How fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi landed in Belgian custody
Mehul Choksi's legal team has said that the fugitive Indian businessman has strong grounds to challenge the extradition request.
Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in India for his alleged role in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, has been arrested in Belgium.
The arrest comes years after Mehul Choksi fled India in 2018 and acquired citizenship in Antigua.
It was carried out following requests by Indian agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), acting on non-bailable warrants issued by Mumbai courts.
However, Choksi is preparing for a legal battle. His defence team plans to seek bail and has said it will oppose the extradition move, news agency ANI reported.
The legal team argues that Choksi has strong grounds to contest the extradition request, citing his health condition among other reasons, the report added.
Here’s a quick timeline of events before his arrest:
- 2017: Mehul Choksi acquired Antiguan nationality.
- 2018: Choksi fled India, initially travelling to the United States before settling in Antigua.
- 2019: Choksi’s nephew, Nirav Modi, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in London. Although he has exhausted all legal avenues for extradition, he continues to remain under arrest in the United Kingdom.
- March 2023: Interpol revoked the red notice against Mehul Choksi.
- 2024: Choksi and his wife reportedly relocated from Antigua to Belgium.
- Early 2025: Reports from Antiguan media said that Mehul and Preeti Choksi are considering settling in Geneva.
- February 2025: Choksi's legal counsel informed a special court in Mumbai that he is currently in Antwerp, Belgium, undergoing treatment for blood cancer.
- Two weeks ago: Mehul Choksi and his wife, Preeti, obtained F-Residency cards in Belgium. Preeti, a Belgian citizen, has family ties in the country, as does Choksi's extended family.
- April 2025: Mehul Choksi was detained from a hospital in Belgium, where he was reportedly undergoing treatment. His arrest came days after Indian authorities intensified their extradition efforts.
With ANI inputs