From Antigua to Antwerp: How fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi landed in Belgian custody

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in India for his alleged role in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, has been arrested in Belgium. Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi. (Antiguanewsroom)

The arrest comes years after Mehul Choksi fled India in 2018 and acquired citizenship in Antigua.

It was carried out following requests by Indian agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), acting on non-bailable warrants issued by Mumbai courts.

However, Choksi is preparing for a legal battle. His defence team plans to seek bail and has said it will oppose the extradition move, news agency ANI reported.

The legal team argues that Choksi has strong grounds to contest the extradition request, citing his health condition among other reasons, the report added.

Here’s a quick timeline of events before his arrest: