Chennai, Neighbouring Karnataka cannot easily accomplish the task of constructing the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River without the consent of the lower riparian state, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan told the Assembly on Monday. Mekedatu dam can't be built without TN's consent: Minister Duraimurugan

Asserting that the dam cannot be built by 'anyone,' he said Karnataka ought to obtain clearances at several levels including environment nod, and finally obtain Tamil Nadu's consent.

"Let me tell you, building the Mekedatu dam is not that easy. No one can build it," the Minister said during his reply to the House following a debate on the demand for grants to his department.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami asked the state government to utilise the good ties it enjoyed with the neighbouring states and resolve the water-sharing disputes with Kerala and Karnataka.

In a lighter vein, Duraimurugan sought to know if both these states were 'hostile' during the previous AIADMK regime.

Also, he denied the opposition charge that the ruling DMK dispensation had put on hold several projects brought by the previous AIADMK rule and said the government provided enhanced funds and ensured all those projects were implemented.

Turning to other issues, the Minister said the state earned a revenue of ₹6,432 crore in four years through mining and metallurgical industries. Due to effective measures to curb illegal quarrying about 21,163 vehicles were confiscated in the last four years.

He announced that a modern integrated office would be established in Chennai exclusively to protect and improve the water resources in Tamil Nadu.

Check dams will be constructed at 21 places spread across 15 districts at a cost of ₹374.95 crore and intensified flood mitigation work would be carried out in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts for ₹338 crore, the Minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.