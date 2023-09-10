Meltdown in Pakistan over historic India-Middle East-EU corridor: ‘Wake-up call’

The announcement of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) triggered a backlash from Pakistani citizens against its government, with many seeing it as a "last wake-up call". The new economic corridor, which many see as an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was jointly announced on Saturday by the leaders of the US, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, on Saturday, September 9, 2023. (HT Photo)

The unexpected development in India's national capital where world leaders had gathered for the G20 Summit came in as a shock for many Pakistanis.

“As a Paki, I can't help but feel a deep sense of shame today. Our nation deserves better leadership, accountability, and a brighter future. It's time for change and a renewed commitment to the values that truly represent us,” wrote a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, while reacting to the announcement.

“High time we get our house in order and set our priorities straight. Wishful thinking and petty politics will get us nowhere. Perhaps reassessing and questioning our limitations might bring about the change our Country needs,” another user posted on X.

The announcement also came at a time when Islamabad was expecting investments of up to $25 billion from Saudi Arabia in Pakistan.

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Monday that Saudi Arabia's investment would come in the mining, agriculture and information technology sectors, and was part of a push to increase foreign direct investment in the debt-ridden country. Pakistan is embarking on a tricky path to economic recovery under a caretaker government after a $3 billion loan programme averted a sovereign debt default.

“The official bio of DG-ISI says he loves to read,” wrote a user named Wajahat S. Khan. "Maybe he should read this, and then ask the Boss whether the $25 billion coming from the KSA is going to be a part of this new "Saudi-Indian Economic Corridor" (SIPEC)."

“It’s all about democracy, constitution and rule of law. Last wake up call for Pakistan,” another user posted.

Here are some more reactions:

