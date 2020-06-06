e-paper
Home / India News / Men beat 5-month-old stray puppy to death; arrested

Men beat 5-month-old stray puppy to death; arrested

Police made the arrested based on a complaint lodged by one of the main accused’s neighbour who shot a video of the men killing the stray puppy, police said.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:55 IST
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The accused killed the stray puppy even thought his neighbour tried to stop him, police said.
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a five-month-old stray puppy to death at Vikas Nagar in Dehradun, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made on the basis of a police complaint lodged by one of the main accused’s neighbours, who had shot the video on her mobile phone that purportedly captured him killing the stray puppy, on Friday night.

“The incident occurred on Friday night after which Saumya Bajaj lodged a complaint against the main accused, Vinay Kumar. She has accused him of killing the stray puppy even though she tried to stop him,” said Nidhi Dabral, investigating officer and sub-inspector, Vikas Nagar police station, Dehradun.

“We’ve registered a case against Kumar and booked him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Bajaj showed us a video of the incident on her mobile phone. We also saw another person in the video, Madan Pal, attacking the puppy and he, too, was arrested on Saturday,” said Dabral.

The puppy’s death comes around 10 days after a pregnant elephant was killed in Kerala’s Palakkad district on May 27. The elephant had reportedly strayed into a village and ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers, which exploded in its mouth. The animal’s painful death went viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation for the gruesome act.

