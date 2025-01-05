Menu Explore
Mentally disturbed boy kills grandparents with axe in UP's Mirzapur

PTI |
Jan 05, 2025 06:22 PM IST

The incident occurred on Saturday in Talar Pahadi village when the boy was attacking himself with an axe, SP said.

A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandparents with an axe and also got injured while attacking them in the Rajgarh police station area of Mirzapur, an officer said on Sunday.

Police said that the injured teenager has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.(Pixabay/Representative)
Police said that the injured teenager has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.(Pixabay/Representative)

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan, the mental condition of the accused boy was not good.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Talar Pahadi village when the boy was attacking himself with an axe, the SP said.

When his grandparents, Pitambar (85) and Hiravati (80), tried to stop him, in a fir of rage he attacked them also.

The SP said that the injured teenager has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

After receiving the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation is underway.

Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
