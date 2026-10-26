A 17-year-old boy allegedly rammed his Mercedes Benz into a scooter, killing its rider in Keralam’s Kochi in the wee hours of Sunday, police said, even as state home minister Ramesh Chennithala promised the victim’s family stern action in the case. Mercedes driven by judge’s minor son kills scooter rider in Kochi

The victim was identified as Jayabalakrishnan (55), a resident of Manjali, who ran a street food cart in the Chittor area of Kochi.

According to police, the 17-year-old is the son of an additional district judge, and the car is registered in the judge’s name. Following the incident, police took the teenager into custody. After a medical examination and being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), he was released in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act’s provisions. The investigation is underway, and a decision on whether to book the boy’s father, in whose name the car is registered, will be taken later, police said.

Jayabalakrishnan’s family said he was returning home around 2.30 am after closing his food cart when the car rammed his scooter from behind in Cheranalloor. The victim died on the spot.

Jayalakshmi, the victim’s niece, told reporters that her uncle was always careful while driving.

“Anyone who knows him would agree that he drives the two-wheeler at a slow speed and would not wilfully cause any accident. When we saw the accident site, it was clear that the car rammed into the scooter at high speed. My uncle was flung a few hundred metres. The injuries were so severe that he died on the spot,” she said.

Cherannalloor Circle Inspector Shyam Kumar said a case has been registered against the minor under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by rash/negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

“The accused’s medical examination is complete. His blood samples have been collected and will be sent for testing. Prima facie, he was not intoxicated at the time of the accident. He was alone in the car at the time,” Kumar said.

He said further investigation will prove whether culpable homicide charges can be applied against the accused. “We will consult the Juvenile Justice Board before adding non-bailable sections,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, home minister Chennithala said the victim’s family not to worry about the investigation’s course, asserting that strict action would be taken against those who run over or kill people with their vehicles.

“It does not matter how prominent or powerful they are; they will face strict action. Killing of people in road accidents will not be tolerated,” he told reporters.

The incident comes just two weeks after an intoxicated 19-year-old rammed a Mini Cooper similarly into a scooter, killing three people near the Cochin International Airport. The accused, along with three others who were inside the car with him, were arrested and charged by the police.

With PTI inputs