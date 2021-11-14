Mercury dips below zero in Srinagar, a first this season

Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar recorded sub-zero night temperatures on Sunday for the first time this season.

The Meteorological department said that Srinagar witnessed minus 0.9 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The department’s weather register revealed that all weather stations of the Valley recorded below zero night temperatures.

The mercury plunged lowest in the mountainous resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir settling at minus 3.5 degrees while it was minus 3 degrees in Khanbal.

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded minus 1.8 degrees and a temperature of minus 1.3 degrees was witnessed in Kupwara.

For the past few days the valley has been witnessing foggy conditions in the mornings.

Officials say that the foggy conditions are owing to sub-zero temperatures and air pollution caused by increased vehicular traffic and burning of stubble and tree foliage.

The temperatures will keep dipping till a western disturbance changes the dry weather condition.

“The weather will most likely remain dry till the 20th. A feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the region between November 21 and 23, which may cause light to moderate snow over higher reaches especially northern parts of Kashmir,” said director MeT, Sonam Lotus on Saturday.