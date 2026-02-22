Met a man on app, live-in became hell for 19-yr-old woman, he tried burning her private parts: A Gurugram horror story

A 19-year-old student’s life turned into a nightmare in Gurugram after a relationship that began on a mobile app led to a horrific case of brutality. The woman, originally from Tripura, was pursuing a BSc in biotechnology and living in a PG accommodation in Sector 69 when she met the accused, who is from Delhi’s Narela. The woman faced repeated violence as the man doubted her character, police in Gurugram said citing her testimony. (Representative image/Unsplash)

The young man, whose exact age has not been mentioned yet, has been arrested now for trying to burn the woman's private parts, police said on Sunday.

Also read | Video games, chocolates, a rented room: How a UP engineer, his wife preyed on kids for a decade, sold 2 lakh porn videos

From app meet to live-in The pair first connected through a mobile app in September 2025, officials said. According to the FIR, they began meeting frequently after their initial contact. They also established physical relations with the man promising marriage, police said.

Eventually, they moved into a flat together in the Badshahpur area of Gurugram.

However, the living arrangement quickly became a hell for the student from Tripura. Officials said the man began to doubt her fidelity and subjected her to repeated physical assaults.

How violence escalated The situation reached a breaking point on Monday, February 16, when the man allegedly launched a brutal attack, smashing the woman’s head against a wall and furniture. He also reportedly used a steel bottle and an earthen pot to hit her head, police said as per reports.

The cruelty escalated as the man allegedly poured alcohol-based sanitiser on her private parts and attempted to set them on fire.

He is also accused of recording explicit videos of the woman.

The FIR notes that he attacked her legs with a knife.

According to the woman’s statement, he threatened to thrash her so harshly that she would never be able to walk again or become a mother.

How she escaped The woman was held for two days following the assault. On February 18, she managed to gain access to the man's mobile phone. She called her mother and explained her ordeal, speaking in her native language Bangla. She told the cops she used her own language specifically so the man would not understand what she was saying. Her mother immediately alerted the police by calling 112.

Police arrived at the scene and took the woman to a government hospital in Gurugram's Sector 10.

Doctors initially declared her unfit to give a statement due to the severity of her injuries. She was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she was eventually deemed fit to provide her testimony to the police.

On Thursday night, February 19, an FIR was registered against the man, identified only as Shivam. He faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including those related to voluntarily causing hurt, sexual assault, and criminal intimidation.

(inputs from ANI)