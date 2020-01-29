‘Met Arnab Goswami again’, tweets Kunal Kamra banned by three airlines

india

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra again took to Twitter on Wednesday morning, saying he met Arnab Goswami on his flight back from Lucknow, and the journalist refused to talk to him.

“FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my flight again this morning while returning from lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that,” Kamra said on Twitter.

Kamra has been banned by IndiGo after he allegedly heckled Goswami aboard a Mumbai-Lucknow plane of the private airline on Tuesday. Government-run Air India soon followed suit and imposed a similar ban on Kamra. Another private carrier SpiceJet also tweeted on Wednesday morning that the comedian has been banned from flying.

Reacting to it, Kamra tweeted on Wednesday, “I used to earlier make calculated decisions using my mind & I use to care about how the work I put out makes me look... The mind is a coward & takes calculated risks & measures rewards, I’m no more a mathematician I now follow my heart.”

While IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with it for a period of six months, Air India and SpiceJet put him on a no-fly list “until further notice”. Sharing a video from the incident, Kunal tweeted, “I did this for my hero, I did this for Rohit.” He also issued a statement responding to the entire controversy.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took notice of the incident and “advised” airlines in India to impose restrictions on Kamra, stating “offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers”.

Following the minister’s remarks, Vistara said it will “review and follow due process in such cases”, news agency PTI reported.

In a video clip posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, he is seen asking Goswami if he is a “coward or a journalist”.

While Goswami can be seen sitting in the plane and watching something on his laptop with his earphones plugged in, Kamra is heard as telling him, “Viewers want to know if Arnab today is a coward or a nationalist. Arnab, this is for national interest. I am part of the tukde-tukde narrative. You should deflate me. You should take the enemy of the states down. You should make sure that the country is in safe hands of Narendra Modi. You should fight against dynasts like Rahul Gandhi, who I support, on 10 Tughlaq Lane. Arnab, you should have a reply, Arnab. Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist? Are you a coward or are you a journalist or a nationalist? Who are you, Arnab? Who are you?” Kamra can be heard as saying in the video clip.

“You know, you do not deserve my politeness. This is not for you. This is for Rohith Vemula’s mother whose caste you were discussing on your...show. I know this is not allowed. This is fine. It’s fine if it is not allowed. I’d go to jail for this.

“But this is for Rohith’s mother. And go... find time and read that 10-page suicide letter that Rohith wrote so that you have some emotion or some heart or you just become human. Do that. Do that you in your free time. You nationalist,” Kamra can be heard as saying.