Kunal Kamra trolls TV anchor on IndiGo flight, airline bans him for 6 months

india Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Comedian Kunal Kamra was on Tuesday barred from flying with IndiGo for six months after the stand-up comic heckled TV presenter Arnab Goswami on board a Mumbai-Lucknow flight.

The airline said the comic’s behaviour on flight 6E 5317 was “unacceptable”.

Soon after IndiGo enforced the ban, aviation minister Hardeep Puri, reported the news agency PTI, advised other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the comedian.

“In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct on board was unacceptable behaviour,” the airline said in a tweet.

 

The low-cost budget airline also advised its passengers to keep in mind the safety of fellow travellers and not indulge in “personal slander”.

“Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers,” the airline said in another tweet.

Reacting to the six-month ban, the comedian, while thanking the airline, termed its action as “kind”.

 

Narrating the turn of events, Kamra said he “politely” asked Arnab Goswami to have a conversation and gave the TV anchor a monologue about what he thought about the latter’s “journalism”. At this point, Kamra alleged, that the anchor called him “mentally unstable”.

