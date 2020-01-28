After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra ‘until further notice’

india

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 23:38 IST

Air India on late Tuesday night suspended Indian comedian Kunal Kamra from flying on any of the Indian aviation company’s flight until further notice, citing ‘unacceptable conduct’ after the comedian posted a video trolling television anchor Arnab Goswami.

“In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flight until further notice,” said Dhananjay Kumar, Air India’s spokesperson.

Air India is the second aviation company to have restricted the comedian’s access to its airline services. Earlier on Tuesday, Kamra was suspended from travelling on IndiGo’s airline for six months after a video of Kamra surfaced online where he was seen heckling the TV presenter Arnab Goswami on board a Mumbai-Lucknow flight.

Air India’s decision came shortly after civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet that Kamra’s behaviour was “totally unacceptable”.

Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers.



We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. https://t.co/UHKKZfdTVS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 28, 2020

The video showing Kamra confronting the TV anchor prompted swift action from IndiGo, the airline on which the incident took place, which has barred him for travelling for six months, terming his conduct onboard ‘unacceptable behaviour’.