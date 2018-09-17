Met Department issues hailstorm alert in some parts of Uttarakhand

The Met department has issued an alert for a hailstorm in Uttarakhand in the next 24-hours, an official said on Monday.

The regional Met office director Vikram Singh has said there would be hail in some places while the other parts of the state will receive rainfall for a day.

Dehradun is likely to witness a cloudy sky.

The maximum temperature in the state capital is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

