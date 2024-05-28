MeT dept predicts pre-monsoon rain in 3 Karnataka districts over next 5 days

Bengaluru: Pre-monsoon rains are expected to hit Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts in next five days due to monsoon winds blowing in the Arabian Sea, the Bengaluru Meteorological Centre stated, adding that monsoon is expected to arrive in the state on June 6 or 7. Bengaluru, India - October 6, 2021: People holding umbrellas at Brigade Road, following heavy rain in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India on on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. (Photo by Samuel Rajkumar/Hindustan Times)

The met department on Monday issued a yellow alert for the coastal districts, predicting wind speeds between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour.

The department forecasts normal rainfall for Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppala, Vijayapur, and Yadgiri districts in northern Karnataka. Furthermore, isolated thundershowers are expected in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, and Bangalore Urban districts.

For Bengaluru city and its surrounding areas, the forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies over the next 48 hours, with the possibility of light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 degrees and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rajuvel Manikkam, a meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, said: “Monsoon winds are currently near the Maldives and Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea. This has resulted in east monsoon winds continuing across the state.”

“These winds are likely to enter Kerala by May 28 and will reach Karnataka’s coast on June 6 or 7. The present cyclone near West Bengal will not affect the state,” he said.

He also mentioned that this year’s rainfall is expected to be above average, with pre-monsoon showers already beginning across the state. However, the monsoon’s arrival in Karnataka remains on schedule for early June.

Due to substantial rainfall in the Cauvery catchment area, there has been a notable rise in the inflow to the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in the last week. Presently, the dam is receiving 2,509 cusecs of water, and the outflow is recorded at 525 cusecs.

On Saturday morning, the inflow had surged to 3,365 cusecs. While the maximum level of the dam stands at 124.80 feet, the current water level rests at 81.30 feet, with a storage capacity of 11.837 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water. Last year, on the same day, it was 82.5 feet.