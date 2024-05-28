 MeT dept predicts pre-monsoon rain in 3 Karnataka districts over next 5 days | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MeT dept predicts pre-monsoon rain in 3 Karnataka districts over next 5 days

ByCoovercolly Indresh
May 28, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Pre-monsoon rains to hit Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts in 5 days. Monsoon expected in Karnataka on June 6 or 7. Yellow alert for coastal areas issued.

Bengaluru: Pre-monsoon rains are expected to hit Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts in next five days due to monsoon winds blowing in the Arabian Sea, the Bengaluru Meteorological Centre stated, adding that monsoon is expected to arrive in the state on June 6 or 7.

Bengaluru, India - October 6, 2021: People holding umbrellas at Brigade Road, following heavy rain in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India on on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. (Photo by Samuel Rajkumar/Hindustan Times)
Bengaluru, India - October 6, 2021: People holding umbrellas at Brigade Road, following heavy rain in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India on on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. (Photo by Samuel Rajkumar/Hindustan Times)

The met department on Monday issued a yellow alert for the coastal districts, predicting wind speeds between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The department forecasts normal rainfall for Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppala, Vijayapur, and Yadgiri districts in northern Karnataka. Furthermore, isolated thundershowers are expected in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, and Bangalore Urban districts.

For Bengaluru city and its surrounding areas, the forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies over the next 48 hours, with the possibility of light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 degrees and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rajuvel Manikkam, a meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, said: “Monsoon winds are currently near the Maldives and Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea. This has resulted in east monsoon winds continuing across the state.”

“These winds are likely to enter Kerala by May 28 and will reach Karnataka’s coast on June 6 or 7. The present cyclone near West Bengal will not affect the state,” he said.

He also mentioned that this year’s rainfall is expected to be above average, with pre-monsoon showers already beginning across the state. However, the monsoon’s arrival in Karnataka remains on schedule for early June.

Due to substantial rainfall in the Cauvery catchment area, there has been a notable rise in the inflow to the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in the last week. Presently, the dam is receiving 2,509 cusecs of water, and the outflow is recorded at 525 cusecs.

On Saturday morning, the inflow had surged to 3,365 cusecs. While the maximum level of the dam stands at 124.80 feet, the current water level rests at 81.30 feet, with a storage capacity of 11.837 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water. Last year, on the same day, it was 82.5 feet.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / MeT dept predicts pre-monsoon rain in 3 Karnataka districts over next 5 days
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On