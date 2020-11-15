e-paper
Home / India News / MeT office sounds hail, rain warning for parts of Delhi, NCR

MeT office sounds hail, rain warning for parts of Delhi, NCR

The rain and thunder is associated with a western disturbance which started impacting the western Himalayas on Saturday.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:13 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man walking near the Union Home Ministry during a sudden rain in Delhi.
A man walking near the Union Home Ministry during a sudden rain in Delhi.(Rakj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Air pollution levels are likely to fall as several places in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) have started recording thunderstorm with light rain and moderate winds. The air quality index at 4.30 PM was 435 in “severe” category.

There is a hailstorm warning Gannaur in Haryana for early evening. Many other places including Kharkhoda, Sonepat, Hansi etc are also likely to receive hail according to scientists at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi.

The rain and thunder is associated with a western disturbance which started impacting the western Himalayas on Saturday. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph were blowing in many parts of NCR also on Sunday before it started raining.

“The rain we are recording is mainly due an active western disturbance which is impacting the Himalayas. In the hills, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are recording heavy to moderate rains. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi northwest Rajasthan, parts of Uttar Pradesh are getting thundershowers and hail,” said Anand Sharma, scientist, IMD.

