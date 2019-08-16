MeT warns of heavy rain in Himachal, issues red alert

india

The state meteorological department has issued a red warning for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on August 17 and 18.

The warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for six districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi for the next two days.

An orange warning has also been issued for four districts, including Kullu, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur district.

Red warning is the most dangerous warning and is issued to warn people to take action while orange warning is issued to advice people to stay alert.

MeT department director Manmohan Singh said heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the state on August 17 and 18.

Heavy to moderate rainfall occurred throughout the state during the last 24 hours.

The highest rainfall in the state occurred in Ghumarwin of Bilaspur district, which witnessed 115mm rainfall followed by Sarkaghat of Mandi district, where 110mm rainfall was recorded.

Solan received 36.4mm, Palampur (46.4mm), Kangra (33.8mm) and Kufri (12mm) on Thursday.

Dharamshala recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6°C, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 22.5°C and Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8°C. With 33.8°C, Una was the hottest in the state while Keylong of Lahaul Spiti district was the coldest with minimum temperature of 12.8°C.

This year, monsoon has caused great damage in the state as 23 people have lost their lives while the state has suffered a loss of ₹234 crore.

Heavy rain lashes Hamirpur district

Heavy rain lashed various parts of Himachal’s Hamirpur on Thursday and Friday night.

Normal life came to a halt in the morning hours due to the rain. As per the reports from other parts of the district, Beas river and its tributaries were in spate. Nadaun town received maximum rain on Friday followed by Sujanpur and Hamirpur towns and their surroundings. The department of meteorology has predicted more rains in the district in next 48 hours.

Water supply in Hamirpur town, which was disrupted two days ago, was restored in the afternoon hours on Friday and people heaved a sigh of relief.

