Metal bridge ripped apart by swollen river after flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli | Watch

A bridge in Uttarakhand's Niti Valley was swept away by a swollen river after heavy rain and flash flood triggered a sharp rise in the water level in the region's Chamoli district.

A video of the incident shows a powerful surge of muddy water rushing through the valley and hitting the metal bridge. (HT sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A video of the incident shows a powerful surge of muddy water rushing through the valley and hitting the metal bridge. The force of the current quickly dislodged the structure and carried it towards the riverbank.

The footage also shows a truck and an SUV travelling on a road beside the river. Both vehicles appear to turn away moments before the bridge is washed away.

READ ALSO | Heavy rain in Himachal: Orange alert for Kangra, Mandi and Chamba

Chamoli police said in a statement, "The Tamak drain is overflowing, damaging the bridge built over the drain, disrupting traffic beyond Malari. Currently, there is no report of any loss of life.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Teams from the police, administration, SDRF, and NDRF have been dispatched to the scene. The situation is being continuously monitored." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teams from the police, administration, SDRF, and NDRF have been dispatched to the scene. The situation is being continuously monitored." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Area cut off, travel discouraged

The collapse of the bridge has disrupted connectivity with the main town, leaving the affected area cut off.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities have advised residents and travellers to avoid the route and postpone journeys until the situation improves. People living close to rivers and streams have also been asked to maintain a safe distance as water levels could rise further.

READ ALSO | Rain lashes Delhi as IMD issues yellow alert across capital, NCR

“Due to heavy rainfall in the Niti Valley, the water level of the Alaknanda River has risen. From a safety perspective, police teams are appealing to people living along the riverbank to move to safe locations through loudspeakers/announcements,” Chamoli police said on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Heavy rain continues across Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the state has been receiving continuous rainfall since Sunday night.

Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat are among the districts affected by the rain.

Amid continuous rain in Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a possible flash flood risk in parts of the state over the next 24 hours.

The IMD's Flash Flood Guidance Cell said that until 5:30 PM on August 11, there could be a low to moderate risk of flash floods in some areas.

The warning covers parts of all 12 districts of Uttarakhand, Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi and Pauri Garhwal.

The alert means that heavy rain could quickly increase water levels in rivers, streams and low-lying areas, particularly around vulnerable catchments.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

People in these areas have been advised to remain alert and follow local authorities' instructions, as per news agency ANI.